Local advocates host events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a local nonprofit is educating the community through a series of virtual events.

Bridge to Hope in Menomonie is currently accepting survivor love letters, where survivors and allies can write to their younger, current or future selves to let them know they are believed and loved.



They also plan to host a Zoom discussion on April 27 with local law enforcement, the district attorney's office, Mayo and UW-Stout about a survivor's journey after an assault.



Advocates say a common misconception about sexual assault is that victims get attacked in some dark alley by a stranger, but very often the offender is an acquaintance, family member or significant other, and that the incident impacts more than just the victim.



"It affects the people who are closest to us," said Angie McIlquham, the director of sexual assault victim services at Bridge to Hope. "It affects our friends and our family. It affects our communities. It affects people in a much wider level than people understand. It really takes a team and a community to prevent sexual violence. If nobody gets together and does this, then it's never going to end."



The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls is also hosting a series of events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.