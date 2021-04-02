Learning more about autism on Autism Awareness Day

Eau Claire - April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and to learn more about autism and how it can impact those that we care about, Dr. Kristin Wegner joined News 18 live on Daybreak Friday morning.

She is a licensed clinical psychologist and said that autism is a spectrum which means that each person with autism is different and unique. It does not affect a person's intelligence, empathy, or desire to make connections. These people struggle to navigate social situations and may struggle to communicate and tend to engage in restricted and/or repetitive behaviors.

Autism develops during the first 3 years or life but can be diagnosed at any age. It is classified as a disorder but it is not something that needs to be fixed or cured.

Dr. Wegner has published a series of children's books to help children and families navigate the range of experiences with autism called the Brody The Lion series. She shared how they can help children with or without autism and parents earlier this year with News 18. Click here to learn more.