Hoppin’ into a great Easter weekend

It's a simple and quiet forecast for this holiday weekend. Breezy, sunny and warm.

Friday will be breezy and mostly sunny with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be a more cloud cover in the morning compared to the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday, another round of warm air will pump temperatures into the 70s. Winds will turn to the north Saturday but wind speeds will stay much lower. It will be breezy again Sunday for Easter.

No rain is expected until next week when we may see some isolated thunderstorms. On and off chances for rain live in almost every day next week.