Florida governor issues order banning ‘vaccine passports’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order Friday banning businesses from requiring customers to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to get service. In his executive order, DeSantis asserts that “vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.” As of this week, more than 2 million Floridians have been infected by the virus, and nearly 33,500 have died. The governor’s order scrapped a plan by a private university near Fort Lauderdale that would have required students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they returned for the fall semester. Nova Southeastern University had previously said vaccinations would be mandatory by Aug. 1.