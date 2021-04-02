First time gardeners: start with healthy soil

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're looking to start a vegetable garden this year, now is the time to get ready.

According to Down to Earth Garden Center co-owner Ben Polzin, the first thing to do if you're starting a new garden is to get your soil ready. He said you should find a spot where your plants will get lots of sunlight and the water can drain. Then, you'll want to till your soil and add organic matter like compost to make your soil more nutrient-rich.



As far as planting goes, Polzin said with most lawn soil, especially in the city, it needs that tilling and mixing of organic matter to get a successful crop this summer.

"Being able to enjoy outside while being able to get produce for your family or just enjoying the great outside of Wisconsin in the summer is pretty amazing," Polzin said.

When it comes to getting seeds in the ground, Polzin said it's a little too early because in Wisconsin there is always a chance it could still frost in April, so the best time to get seeds in the ground is mid-May.