Family evacuated following structure fire near Fall Creek

11:18 pm Local NewsTop Stories
FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Oak Noll Road just west of Fall Creek Friday evening.

Reports came in just after 8 p.m. On scene, fire officials report a garage/shed caught fire and was destroyed. The home suffered heavy smoke and water damage. According to Fall Creek Fire, the family was evacuated safely and is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire officials report it took a few hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

