EU nations struggle to full show vaccination solidarity

2:12 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is struggling to show full vaccination solidarity among member nations after a week of negotiations over the distribution of extra doses exposed fissures. Five EU nations that struggled most to get their vaccination drive going were given extra doses from an alliance of 19 other countries. But three nations weren’t part of the deal, showing the difficulties of compromise politics when the pandemic crisis is surging again.

Associated Press

