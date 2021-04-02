Estimated 25 million to see boost in federal food benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 25 million Americans will be eligible for more money in food assistance under new guidelines from the Biden administration. The change announced late Thursday ensures the lowest-income households can access up to $95 in emergency food assistance benefits approved by Congress last year. Previously, people already receiving the maximum benefit amount pre-coronavirus weren’t eligible for more. The United States Department of Agriculture also settled a lawsuit Thursday brought by two Californians who could not access extra benefits. The USDA estimates the policy change will send out roughly $1 billion more in extra monthly benefits nationwide.