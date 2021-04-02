Eau Claire, state, see little to no flu cases this season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The flu season is just about over and this year was very different from the past because this year there were very few cases in the Badger State at all.

According to the Eau Claire Mayo Clinic, they saw just one flu case this year, while the Marshfield Clinic and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital didn't see any.



According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, as of March 20 they counted 68 positive cases across the state, with 14 of those requiring hospitalization and no deaths. This is down drastically from 2019 when there were more than 36,000 flu cases in Wisconsin, with more than 4,000 hospitalizations, and a 183 deaths.



Infection Prevention Manager at Sacred Heart Sue Galoff said the flu spreads similarly to COVID-19, and so the measures we're taking to avoid COVID have prevented the flu as well.

"To not have the extra additional burden of influenza cases has really been very helpful, and again it's very unusual not to see our hospitals filled with cases of influenza."

Another thing that Galoff said contributes to low flu numbers is the prevalence of people getting the yearly flu vaccine.