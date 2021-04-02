Dutch temporarily halt AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under the age of 60. The move Friday follows reports of very small number of people suffering unusual blood clots after receiving the shot. The Dutch decision comes three days after authorities in Germany also stopped using the AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the under-60s. Germany also cited fresh concerns over unusual blood clots in a tiny number of those who received the shots. A Dutch organization that monitors vaccine side effects says it has received five reports of blood clots with low blood plate counts following AstraZeneca vaccinations. All the cases occurred between seven and 10 days after the vaccinations and all the people affected were women aged between 25 and 65 years.