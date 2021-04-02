Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that a man arrested while leaving a University of Kentucky hospital last week was armed with handguns, semiautomatic weapons and at least four explosives. The Lexington Herald-Leader also quotes UK Police Detective John Harder as testifying on Thursday that he was told Bryan Carroll threatened to harm any officer who tried to detain him. The testimony was given during a preliminary hearing. The charges against Carroll include using a weapon of mass destruction and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. The Fayette District judge declined to lower Carroll’s $150,000 bond and sent the case to a grand jury. Carroll also faces federal charges.