COVID’s effect on the business of sports

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The sports world came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic started a year ago, and working in sports took a turn.

This afternoon, UW-Eau Claire's college of business held a virtual webinar to discuss COVID-19's impact on business operations within sports.

Five panelists - all UW-Eau Claire graduates - discussed what this past year has been like working in sports business.

Craig Gumz is currently the Minnesota Twins' senior manager for business and retention. He says the pandemic caused Major League Baseball and the Twins to come up with alternative ticket sales options.

"There has been a lot of collaboration within Major League Baseball, and a lot of communication with other teams, as far as what their plans are," Gumz said. "We provided our customers with two options: they could be re-sat in a socially-distanced relocation, or they could take credits for their games."

The webinar was a preview for a symposium that will be held in September - which will feature 15 UW-Eau Claire alumni who work in the sports industry and want to help current students break into the business of sports.