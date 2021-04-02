China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 has begun a five-day drive to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. State broadcaster CCTV showed people lining up and getting vaccinated in Ruili, where 16 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday. Twelve of them are Chinese and the other four are nationals of Myanmar, which lies across the border. China has largely eradicated local transmission of COVID-19 and quickly rolls out strict measures whenever a new cluster emerges. This is the first time China has tried to vaccinate an entire city in response to an outbreak.