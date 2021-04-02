Bubble system a success for NCAA Tournament, provides road map moving forward

(WQOW) - It has been a college basketball season unlike any other, but the NCAA is set to begin the Final Four for both men's and women's basketball this weekend.

This year's tournaments took place in a 'bubble' That means one city each; the men's in Indianapolis and the women's in San Antonio.

Only one team withdrew from the men's and women's basketball tournaments combined for COVID-19 issues.

UW Health's Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof is hopeful this year's NCAA tournaments provide a blueprint for how sporting events can be held safely in the future.

"We've been trying to do sports for the last year with varying degrees of success, implementing different levels of mitigation strategy," Pothof said. "What we've learned is that if you adopt a pretty aggressive strategy, a very restrictive strategy, you can actually do these sporting events safely."

The women's Final Four gets underway Friday, and the men's Final Four starts Saturday.