Blugolds battle, but drop both games in home opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A nine-run ninth inning and a big day from Matt Scherrman powered UW-Oshkosh to a sweep of UW-Eau Claire Friday in the Blugolds' home opener at Carson Park.

UW-Eau Claire played its first games at the historic venue since 1995. The program has been reinstated this year after a 26-year layoff.

After UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt threw out the ceremonial first pitch, the Titans won game one 18-5 on the strength of five home runs. Matt Scherrman hit two of them, including a grand slam in the ninth inning. He finished with 8 RBI in the game.

Game 1 box score

In game two, UW-Eau Claire had two leads early, then rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the fifth inning on Anthony Pogodzinski's RBI groundout.

The game remained tied until the ninth, when UW-Oshkosh scored nine runs with two outs.

Game 2 box score

Stout rallies to split with UW-Stevens Point

Kasey Bass hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning to lead UW-Stout past UW-Stevens Point 9-7 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

Game 2 box score

The Pointers won game one 9-4. Game 1 box score

Stout (4-6, 1-3 WIAC) will travel to UW-Eau Claire (0-10, 0-4 WIAC) on Tuesday for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.