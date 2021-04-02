Skip to Content

Asian shares higher after S&P 500 tops 4,000 points

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are higher after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time. Many markets are closed for Good Friday. Tokyo surged more than 1% and Seoul and Shanghai also gained. Various industries are getting a lift from President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructural renewal initiative. The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% on Thursday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.8%. Hopes are rising that the recovery and the boost to spending will spur a powerful rebound in U.S. hiring this year and Friday’s jobs report for March will provide crucial insight into whether those rosy expectations may prove true.

