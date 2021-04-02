April showers hold off until after the Easter Weekend!

It was warmer on Friday, but just like earlier in the week the warmth came with wind. Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph gusted at times into the mid to upper 30s, especially west of Eau Claire.

While this did bring our high temperatures back above Eau Claire's average high of 50, the wind did make it a bit less comfortable. Highs ended up in the low to mid 50s for most with upper 50s to near 60 west of Eau Claire closer to the Minnesota where highs did get into the 60s.

Western Wisconsin could certainly use the rain, however, due to how dry it's been from the end of last year into the first quarter of this year. We're just two days into April, so the month precipitation value doesn't tell us too much.

More importantly, Eau Claire is a half inch below average on the year to date. As a percentage, Eau Claire is about 15% below average for the year through April 2. Combined with the well below average snowfall that melted off, the ground continues to be quite dry. The weather remains dry through this weekend, which is nice because we can enjoy the wonderful weather that's on the way.

This Easter weekend will include highs near or above 70 along with plenty of sunshine and more manageable wind speeds. Saturday's breeze will be 5-10 mph out of the northwest and Sunday's will be 5 to 15 mph out of the south. That southerly breeze is why Sunday will be warmer despite increasing clouds ahead of next week's rain chances.

Scattered showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder become possible late Sunday evening, then chances will be on and off through most of next week. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 60s and 70s with lows mostly in the 40s.

Rain totals are hard to forecast at this time due to the scattered nature of the showers. Some places certainly could receive over an inch, but it's very uncertain how widespread the beneficial totals will be.