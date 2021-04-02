Agencies donate $200K to those impacted by Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Electric Service have donated $200,000 to help people whose residence, business or employment was impacted by the Christmas Day bombing. TVA says it is chipping in $100,000 and the Nashville utility is giving the other $100,000. Residential customers who qualify will receive $300, while commercial ones will receive $1,200. There are no income restrictions. The blast damaged dozens of buildings on a holiday morning well before downtown streets would be bustling with activity and was preceded by a recorded announcement warning anyone in the area that a bomb would soon detonate.