7 Texas officers fired in jail inmate death investigation

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A sheriff in Texas has fired seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a jail inmate. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday that the officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott III. An eighth officer has resigned. News outlets report Scott was arrested at an outlet mall in Allen on a marijuana possession charge March 14. Officers at the jail reportedly used pepper spray and a spit mask on Scott after he began exhibiting what the sheriff called “strange behavior.” Family members say Scott had schizophrenia and may have been suffering a mental health crisis.