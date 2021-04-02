1948 Olympic swimmer, masters multiple record holder, dies

Olympic swimmer Clara Lamore Walker has died, at the age of 94. Walker swam for the U.S. at the 1948 Olympic Games in London and later in life set hundreds of national and world swimming records. She participated in the 200-meter breaststroke in the Olympics but swore after her last heat that she was giving up competitive swimming for good. She didn’t start swimming again until she was 54, after her doctor recommended it to relieve back pain. She then set 184 world records and 468 national records as a masters swimmer. She died Friday at an assisted living facility in North Smithfield, Rhode Island.