WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”

LONDON (AP) — A senior World Health Organization official says immunization campaigns against COVID-19 across Europe “unacceptably slow” and risk prolonging the pandemic. In a statement Thursday, Dr. Hans Kluge said vaccines “present our best way out of this pandemic.” Still Kluge noted that to date, only 10% of Europe’s population has received one vaccine dose and that only 4% have been fully protected with two doses. He warned European governments against having “a false sense of security” for having started their immunization campaigns. He said Europe remains the second-most affected region in the world by the coronavirus in terms of new cases and deaths.