UWEC baseball home opener now open to public

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday's UW-Eau Claire baseball game at Carson Park will now be open to the public.

New city guidelines will allow up to 1,000 total people to be in attendance, the school said in a release.

The Blugolds host UW-Oshkosh for a doubleheader beginning at noon.

Admission will be free and and social distancing and masking will be required for the duration of the event.

UW-Eau Claire is playing its season of baseball since 1995. The Blugolds played two home games at Bollinger Field last week.