Thailand reduces quarantine, paperwork for vaccinated

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand has begun halving the quarantine time for vaccinated visitors as a first step to allowing inoculated people into the country without the need to isolate. The pandemic has devastated Thailand’s tourism industry but strict border measures have left the country relatively unscathed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson says travelers are no longer required to have fit-to-fly documents issued by Thai consulates from Thursday. Foreigners still have to show a negative test result. Those who are certified to have been vaccinated will be allowed to spend seven days in special quarantine hotels, compared to the previous 14 days. Unvaccinated people must spend 10 days. Thailand hopes to first fully reopen the island of Phuket, its most popular destination, by July.