Superior rallies past Memorial on senior night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lars Olson's pick-six capped a Superior comeback and the Spartans beat Memorial High School 28-19 Thursday at Carson Park.

Memorial (0-2) led 19-7 in the third quarter before Superior (2-0) scored the game's final 21 points.

Brice Wingad connected with Peter Albert in the first quarter for Memorial's first score.

The Spartans responded with a Carter Fonger touchdown to tie the game in the second quarter.

Memorial surged ahead with a score just before halftime as Wingad connected with Marco Ebeling with 18 seconds left in the quarter. The extra point was no good, so the score was 13-7.

The Old Abes extended the lead in the third quarter with a Reese Woerner rushing touchdown to lead 19-7.

Kaden Kimmes pulled Superior within 19-14, then Olson intercepted a pass on Memorial's next drive to give the Spartans the lead for good.

Memorial visits Sparta on April 9.