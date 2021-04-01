Stoughton pulls away from North at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Matthew Johnson made an impressive touchdown catch but the Eau Claire North Huskies football team was unable to keep up with Stoughton Thursday in a 42-7 loss at Carson Park.

North (0-2) moved the ball well against the Vikings (1-1) on its opening drive, but fumbled. Stoughton's Jonah O'Connor scored on the ensuing drive to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

After forcing a turnover of its own later in the quarter, North drove down the field once more and scored when Kyle Greenlund found Johnson in the corner of the end zone.

Stougton's Darrick Hill opened the second quarter with a 53-yard touchdown run. He scored again later in the period to give the Vikings a 19-7 lead at halftime.

North travels to La Crosse Logan on Friday, April 9.