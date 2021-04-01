Stores experiencing home appliance shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're on the hunt for new kitchen or laundry appliances, you might have to wait longer than usual.

Home appliance stores around the country are facing an appliance shortage, including Karl's TV, Audio, Appliance and Furniture in Eau Claire.

Sales professional James Kries said normally products arrive with two or three weeks of ordering, but during the pandemic, many orders are delayed three to four months.

Whether it's dishwashers, microwaves, stoves or dryers, there's probably a backlog of orders.

Kries said parts of the problem are production issues from manufacturers and increased demand from consumers.

"Everyone's staying home, remodeling homes. The warehouses, the manufacturers aren't up at full production. They're operating at 50% staff," Kries said. "Shipping's become an issue. Problems getting them into the ports. It's kind of all a perfect storm."

Officials from Goss Appliance in Eau Claire and Sears Hometown Store in Chippewa Falls also said they've been experiencing appliance shortages.

Kries hopes the supply goes back to normal by fall.