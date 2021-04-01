Shaking off a dark winter with a spring cleaning, refresh

A good spring cleanup and décor refresh have always been able to lift moods. But after this long pandemic winter, there’s special satisfaction in clutter removal. There’s joy in being creative and pleasure in making a space more your own. Designers suggest starting with a good cleaning and decluttering. You might find new uses for old belongings. You can bring a sense of harmony home with little touches like plants, pillows or rugs. Or spend a little more on things like new furniture or refinished cabinets. Designer Thom Filicia’s advice is to be brave. As he puts it, the new year is a chance to create spaces that let you live your most beautiful life.