Shakespeare & Company to resume live, in-person performances

BOSTON (AP) — The renowned Shakespeare & Company theater group in Massachusetts plans to resume live, in-person performances this summer with a production of “King Lear” starring Christopher Lloyd. The organization said in a statement this week that “King Lear” will run July 2 through Aug. 29 and will be the first production in The New Spruce Theatre. That’s a new outdoor amphitheater located under the towering spruce trees on the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox. Lloyd was originally scheduled to appear in the moving tragedy in 2020, but the entire season last year was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.