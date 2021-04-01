Rider injured when ejected from Tennessee mountain coaster

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say a rider was ejected from a Tennessee mountain coaster and was hospitalized with head, wrist and ankle injuries. A report submitted by the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster’s owner to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development says the incident occurred Monday in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The report says the rider flew out of the cart while entering a curve, striking the track and traveling about 10 feet out of the cart. The ride was immediately shut down. The department allowed it to reopen Tuesday, saying a third-party inspector deemed it met applicable industry standards. The company running the coaster did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.