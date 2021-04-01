Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir have fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party. Police say militants opened fire after storming the politician’s house in the region’s main city of Srinagar. The attackers fled with the policeman’s rifle. The politician was unhurt. On Monday, militants fired at a municipal office during a meeting of local councilors. Two councilors with India’s ruling party and a police official were killed. Pro-India politicians are frequently targeted by rebels. The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.