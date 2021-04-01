Suspect in 5 shootings found dead in Nashville hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the shooting of five people in Tennessee fired shots at U.S. marshals who went to a Nashville hotel to arrest him before he was found dead inside a room. Metro Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford says 48-year-old Michael Lynn Tucker died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday after police breached a hotel room door and used a drone to look inside. Marshals went to the La Quinta hotel to arrest Tucker on charges that he killed three people and wounded two others in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood Friday.