Pierce County Public Health issues mask advisory order

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - In light of the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the statewide mask order on Wednesday, Pierce County Public Health has issued a mask advisory of their own.



The advisory order requires people ages five and older to wear a face mask in an indoor public setting where someone else, who is not part of their household, is present starting April 1.



County health officials say the advisory is not intended to be independently enforceable. However, they say credible complaints of violation of the order may be taken and investigated by the public health department or law enforcement.



The advisory order was put in place due to the variant strains of the virus found in the state, the level of community spread in the county and limited vaccine supply.



The order will go until June 4. At that time, it will be reviewed by the Pierce County health officer to determine if it needs to be modified or continued.



The full advisory can be read here.