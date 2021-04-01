Skip to Content

Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one restaurant meal at a time

New
10:00 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In Miami, Oklahoma, restaurants and their customers are doing their part to ease pandemic heartache, one meal at a time. Several cafes in and around the close-knit town in the state’s northeastern corner have put up “receipt walls.” Customers pre-pay for meals, and the needy grab what they like, have a seat and refuel — judgment-free, no questions asked. The idea of providing free, pre-paid meals spread from restaurant to restaurant a few months ago and has caught on among diners. Many of the beneficiaries are homeless or have otherwise hit hard times. One diner bought 50 giveaway meals. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content