Mother nature isn’t fooling anyone with this summer-like forecast

April is starting on a cooler note, but the forecast improves drastically into the weekend and it will feel like summer by Easter Sunday.

Thursday will be quiet and slightly warmer as high pressure keeps us clear and brings us plenty of sunshine throughout the day. In fact, we'll see an abundance of sunshine through the next several days!

Temps will climb back towards the mid 40s Thursday before a warm front pushes them back into the upper 50s Friday and eventually into the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will finally be quiet with that high pressure taking over Thursday, but as the warm front moves in Friday, winds will become breezy again with gusts over 25 mph from the south.

Rain chances are void until we get into next week, with isolated rain chances Monday and Tuesday. The long term rain trend suggests slightly wetter than average weather for the first half of April.