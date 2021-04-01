Minnesota tops 2,000 daily cases for first time in months

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota exceeded more than 2,000 daily cases of the coronavirus on Thursday for the first time in months as cases in recent weeks continue to trend upward. State health officials also reported 12 more people have died due to the coronavirus, putting the state’s totals at more than 521,000 cases and nearly 6,900 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Officials said case growth is being driven by more contagious mutations of the coronavirus. More than 1.68 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and more than 1.05 million have been fully inoculated.