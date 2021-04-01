Jackson Co. man accused of forcing girl into sex acts

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A charge of sexually assaulting a young girl was filed Thursday against a Black River Falls man.

Edward Nicholas, 60, is charged with assaulting the 10-year-old girl last month.

She told investigators she was "numb" and "in shock" when it happened.

Another child told investigators she witnessed the incident and said he also forced her into sex acts. She said Nicholas told them they would be in big trouble if they told anyone.

Nicholas will be in court Monday.