Hmong Heritage Month: Sharing experience as a Hmong attorney

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is Hmong Heritage Month, and a local attorney is sharing his experience as a Hmong lawyer.

Chue Xiong served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He now lives in Eau Claire and has worked as an attorney for Wisconsin Judicare in Wausau for the last two years.

Xiong said the best part about being a Hmong lawyer is being able to understand the culture and the language, and that Hmong elders have turned to him for help with the court system.

However, Xiong said when initially looking for law internships, someone interviewing him said he wants somebody who looks and thinks like he does, and Xiong said that's not the only discrimination he's faced.

"I think people should know who we are so then there is no fear of who we are," Xiong said. "I remember when I was going through my clinicals as an R.N., and I would have comments like, 'He's a Viet Cong. He's here to kill me and my family.' Stuff like that is so far from the truth because if you know the history, you know that we helped the U.S. side in that war, in that conflict."

Xiong said one of the best ways to support Hmong people is to have an open dialogue with them and an open mind.

UW-Eau Claire is having a virtual kickoff event Friday at 12 p.m., and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association will have a series of themed activities for Hmong Heritage Month.