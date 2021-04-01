Skip to Content

Hearing set in lawsuit over Virginia state senator’s censure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to dismiss a lawsuit from firebrand Virginia conservative Amanda Chase over her state Senate colleagues’ decision to censure her. Chase is a Republican candidate for governor. She filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.” Chase has been accused of voicing support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office has asked the court to toss the suit. 

