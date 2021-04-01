Groups urge pressure on Mexico to save tiny vaquita porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Environmental groups are asking the U.S. government and international organizations to pressure Mexico to do more to save the vaquita marina porpoise, the world’s most endangered marine mammal. The groups want international bans on a range of Mexican seafood and wildlife. The Gulf of California is the only place where the vaquita lives, and as few as 10 remain. The Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity and two other groups said in an open letter Thursday that Mexico has failed to enforce a ban on gill nets that trap vaquitas.