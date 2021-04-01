George Soros to give $500M to Bard College in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has committed $500 million to a private liberal arts college in New York. The recipient, Bard College, said Thursday the gift would be among the largest ever given to higher education in the United States. The school says the money “will endow the college’s full array of student financial aid, faculty, and program” and enable it to sustain its mission and grow its profile. The college also announced it raised $250 million for its endowment and has plans to raise another $250 million over the next five years – setting the stage for a $1 billion endowment.