First week of April will warm beyond the average end of April temps

This first day of April started quite cold, especially compared to the average low of 28 degrees. Eau Claire bottomed out at 15 along with most of Western Wisconsin in the mid teens. Black River Falls really cooled down with a low of 6.

Temps this afternoon remained below average with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Eau Claire's average high for April 1 is 50.

In an average April, the high temperature gains 15 degrees as the April 30 average high is 65. The lows, on average, gain 12 degrees. April averages 2.75" rainfall and 1.9" snow.

This April, however, won't take 30 days to warm to those end of the month average highs. In fact, Eau Claire will hit the mid 60s by early Saturday afternoon. After today's highs in the 30s and 40s, temps will be in the upper 50s tomorrow before jumping to the 70s Saturday afternoon.

The difference between today and tomorrow will be the wind, as the warmer air will move in with, once again, a strong southerly breeze of 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. The wind will wind down a bit for the weekend with those even warmer temperatures.

Sixties and seventies are likely through much of next week, though rain chances do return to the forecast. While we do need the rain, chances will hold off until after this beautiful weekend.

Rain next week will be possible Monday through at least Thursday, but it'll be only a part of most days and generally in the form of scattered showers with a few thunderstorms mixed in. There will be measurable rain, but it may not be that much for many places that just get a few short bursts of rain.