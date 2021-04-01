Ex-officer pleads guilty, gets 30 years for killing his wife

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama police officer has pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife, whose body was found in a high school parking lot over a year ago. On Wednesday, 46-year-old Jason Bragg McIntosh pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of murder in the December 2019 death of Megan Louise Montgomery. McIntosh was originally charged with capital murder. Police found 31-year-old Montgomery shot to death in a high school parking lot. Under the plea deal, McIntosh was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Montgomery and McIntosh had been married for two years but months before her death, the pair had been involved in several domestic disputes. McIntosh joined the Hoover Police Department in 1999 and later resigned amid the domestic dispute investigations.