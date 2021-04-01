Eau Claire Health Department updates gathering restrictions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has updated its community expectations and now that case numbers are low and vaccination efforts are expanding, larger gatherings can come back.

Instead of having gathering restrictions with a hard cut-off, the health department asks public spaces to be at 50 percent capacity.

They expect certain larger planned gatherings to consult with the health department moving forward to create a plan to reduce as much risk as possible.

Health Director Lieske Giese said the health department will be reevaluating the community expectations at least every month from here on out and hope to slowly reopen throughout the spring and summer.

"If we are continuing to move forward with vaccination rates improving and flat numbers of cases, we expect to move from that 50 percent capacity rapidly back to full capacity by July. That's our goal," Giese said.

The new expectations also ask everyone to make a plan to get vaccinated whenever they become eligible.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker