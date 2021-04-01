Eau Claire County Health Dept. getting $100K for vaccine outreach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is awarding $6.2 million in grants across the state and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is among those getting in on the money.

The health department is receiving $100,000 to "provide outreach and education to address vaccine hesitancy and accessibility, reduce barriers to securing of and transportation to a vaccination appointment, and partner to plan, promote, and host one-time large clinics in trusted locations specific to underserved populations.

The Eau Claire Health Department is not the only local agency receiving a part of the pot.

The Chippewa County Health Department is picking up $50,000 to target "individuals that do not have adequate transportation, have limited or no access to internet services, those living in poverty, the elderly/disabled, and minority populations (Hmong and Latino). Plans to create culturally competent education materials and provide Kwik trip gift cards to reimburse individuals for travel costs to get to vaccine clinics."

The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services is getting $49,300 to fund three part-time community health workers to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine for the county's Somali and Hispanic residents.

You can find a full list of grant recipients in the document below. WQOW App users can see it here.