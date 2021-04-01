Easter church services during the pandemic, who’s worshipping in person?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A year ago, as the pandemic took hold, churches started switching to virtual services. Now, one year later, churches are deciding whether or not to have their Easter Sunday services in person.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, almost 18% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 58% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Some churches, however, are deciding to keep their services virtual. Josh Toufar, pastor at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, said their Easter Sunday will be virtual.

"I think people enjoy that they can tune in to worship on Monday instead of Sunday morning. They can tune in later on Sunday instead of Sunday morning. But I think people are over it, generally, and longing for the community," Toufar said.

Other churches, like Saint James the Greater Catholic Church, are having in-person services, both inside and outside. Their pastor, Father Tom Krieg, said they will have two services on Sunday, one indoors for a limited number of people and one outside open to anyone.

"I think the main reason, just really that we're going with that outdoor mass is really, it's Easter. People want to go to church and we want to give them that opportunity. Hallelujah is the song we'll sing on that morning, it'll be great," Krieg said.

Since the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Governor Evers' mask mandate was unconstitutional Wednesday, Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the La Crosse Diocese recommended churches and schools under his leadership continue to wear masks and social distance. He said following these guidelines should be viewed as a charitable act towards both the parishioners and staff alike.