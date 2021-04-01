Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night George Floyd died has testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting. David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Pressed by a prosecutor as to when Floyd was no longer resisting, Pleoger said it was once Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground. Earlier Thursday, Floyd’s girlfriend testified about how they met and how they both struggled with opioid use.