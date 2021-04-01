Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is fighting for his political life in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country’s derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition. Rutte’s conservative party won the most seats in parliament at an election last month. That put him in line to form his fourth governing coalition. But an inadvertently publicized note about a lawmaker who has asked hard questions of the government has led to claims that Rutte lied about his coalition discussions and calls for his resignation. Rutte denies he lied and says he does not remember discussing the lawmaker.