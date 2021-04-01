DNR announces network to fight invasive species

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network Wednesday, with the aim of preventing aquatic invasive species from spreading.

According to a news release from the DNR, the department will provide up to $1 million in funding annually for the statewide network. The funds will be allocated county-by-county, distributed according to the amount of surface water and invasive species presence.

"We worked with the legislature to allow a consistent base of funding for local partner programs," DNR Lakes and Rivers Section Chief Carroll Schaal said in the release. "That was the only way we could have a stable, effective statewide program."

The network funding is designed to be noncompetitive, so every participating county that needs funds will be in line to receive them.