Capitol stormer who wore ‘I Was There’ shirt to stay in jail

A federal judge has refused to set bail for a Texas man who was wearing a T-shirt that said he was in Washington on the day of the U.S. Capitol riots when he was arrested on charges he stormed the building. U.S. Judge Carl Nichols on Thursday ordered Garret Miller to remain jailed pending trial. Miller didn’t give a statement to the law enforcement officers who arrested him at his home two weeks after the riots, prosecutors said. But they noted he was wearing a T-shirt that had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021.”