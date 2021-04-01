Bucks add backcourt depth by signing veteran Jeff Teague

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran guard Jeff Teague has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks after getting waived by the Orlando Magic last week. The 32-year-old Teague played 34 games for Boston this season but went to Orlando last week as part of the deal that brought guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics. The Magic waived Teague shortly afterward. This move reunites Teague with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. They previously worked together with the Atlanta Hawks. Teague made it to the All-Star Game in 2015 while playing for Budenholzer in Atlanta.